

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - An Ontario judge has ordered a serial rapist jailed indefinitely, saying the man's refusal to receive treatment for his violent sexual urges means he is likely to harm more women if released into the community.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy imposed the sentence last week after designating Andrew Medford as a dangerous offender, a label applied to Canada's most dangerous violent and sexual predators.

The 28-year-old Toronto man was convicted in 2016 of multiple charges, including sexual assault and assault, in two separate court cases involving violent sexual assaults against two women.

In one case in October 2013, he choked a woman until she performed oral sex on him in October 2013, then broke into her home weeks later to attack and rape her repeatedly at knifepoint.

Court documents say DNA evidence in that case later linked him to a 2011 incident in which he raped another woman at knifepoint and choked her until she became unconscious.

The documents say a forensic psychiatrist who assessed Medford found he has a "sexual paraphilic disorder," likely sexual sadism, and shows a strong preference for "coercive sex with violence."