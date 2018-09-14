

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Seven people are facing charges and three handguns are off the streets after Durham Regional Police conducted a number of raids in Whitby and Scarborough on Friday morning.

Investigators say that back in July they started an investigation into a suspected drug trafficking operation primarily involving cocaine.

On Friday morning, officers conducted searches at homes on Misthollow Square in Scarborough, Hickory Street North in Whitby and Midland Avenue in Scarborough.

Officers allegedly seized $14,000 worth of marijuana and cocaine, along with $15,000 in cash.

They also allegedly found three handguns, including a loaded Walther PPK, and a variety of ammunition.

As a result, six men and one woman ranging in age from 22 to 56, are facing charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, and firearms offences.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520, 5800.