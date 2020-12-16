Seven members of a Markham fire station have tested positive for COVID-19 as the city entered lockdown earlier this week to curb the spread of the virus.

It is believed that three firefighters contracted the virus in the workplace, while an additional four got infected outside of the station, according to a news release issued by the city on Wednesday.

The city did not identify the fire station where the infected members work.

Since the first positive case was reported, additional members of Markham Fire and Emergency Services were tested and 11 negative tests were confirmed, the city said.

All staff who have tested positive have been in self-isolation and none of the infected individuals had symptoms when they were at work, according to the city.

“A third-party deep clean of the entire fire station was undertaken as a precaution and the City of Markham continues to follow all public health reporting and guidelines,” reads the release. “We are confident the situation is now stable and poses no risk to staff or to our ability to serve the community.”

The city said anyone who has been identified by Public Health as a high-risk contact has been notified and instructed to get tested and to self-isolate.

“To our knowledge, no one outside Markham Fire and Emergency Services has been identified as coming into contact with any individual who tested positive, and no member of the public interacted with these individuals while they were on duty,” reads the release.

City staff also noted that the outbreak “has not affected service levels to the community.”

York Region recorded 148 new cases of the virus on Wednesday compared to 187 a week ago.

On Monday, York Region went into lockdown under the province’s five-tiered COVID-19 response framework for at least 28 days.

Under the grey “lockdown” level, restaurants must close indoor dining and can only offer takeout or delivery service, retailers can only provide curbside pickup or delivery, while gyms, casinos and movie theatres must close entirely.