A seven-year-old boy is dead and seven others are injured as a result of a head-on collision northeast of Orangeville.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the Township of Amaranth, near Country Road 11 and 5 Sideroad, on Monday at about 9:15 p.m.

According to Dufferin OPP, the drivers of a pickup truck and Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) collided head on.

The OPP's Dufferin Detachment along with Dufferin County Paramedic Service and Orangeville Fire Department attended the scene.

In total, eight people were rushed to hospital.

Police said one of the victims, a seven-year-old boy from Orangeville, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Seven other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

County Road 11 was closed for several hours for the investigation, but has since reopened.

“This is a very tragic and understandably difficult time for the families involved. Dufferin OPP would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the little boy who passed away in this collision,” Dufferin OPP media officer Const. Jennifer Roach said in a video posted to Twitter.

#DufferinOPP are investigating a fatal, head on collision in @amaranth_twp that occurred last night.

A 7 yr old male was pronounced deceased at the hospital. 7 others were treated at hospital with non -life- threatening injuries. ^jr@DufferinCounty pic.twitter.com/InIWH7T0O8 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 16, 2022

Witnesses to this collision are being asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone who saw what happened or the aftermath and is in need of support is welcome to call Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.