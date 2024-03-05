At least five children were rushed to the hospital after a school bus rolled over into a ditch near Woodstock, Ont. on Tuesday morning.

The single-vehicle collision happened in a rural area on Dodge Line at Cutherbert Road, southeast of the village of Sweaberg.

Emergency responders told CTV News London that that they were called to the scene around 8:15 a.m.

The OPP West Region, in a post on social media, said that approximately 40 passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said that one child was pinned underneath the vehicle. They have since been airlifted to London Health Sciences Centre’s Victoria Campus trauma unit.

He said that four other children have also been taken to the hospital to be treated for various “unknown injuries.”

Sanchuk noted that all of the children’s injuries are classified as “minor” in nature.

The bus driver was also hurt, he said. His injuries are also being described by police as minor.

Sanchuk said a person from a nearby farmhouse ran to the scene shortly after the collision and helped get all of the students out.

“I just want to take this opportunity as well to say thank you to a Good Samaritan that came to the aid of all of the kids that were on that bus this morning. They extricated those children and were instrumental in getting those kids safely from that bus,” he said, noting all parents and caregivers of children on the bus have been notified of the incident.

Roads in the area are currently off limits at this time as police investigate and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

With files from The Canadian Press.