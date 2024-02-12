A number of downtown TTC routes will be impacted by construction on King Street West.

Starting on Feb. 18, the City of Toronto will begin replacing aging water mains and streetcar tracks on King Street between Shaw and Dufferin streets.

This work, which is expected to be finished by December, will affect the 63 Ossington, 501A/501C Queen, 504/304 King, and 508 Lake Shore routes.

The 63 Ossington route will be extended to replace 504 King streetcars between Shaw Street and Roncesvalles Avenue. Buses will operate both ways along Liberty, East Liberty, and King streets between Dufferin Street and Roncesvalles Avenue.

Streetcars on the 501A Queen route will run between the McCaul and the Dufferin Gate loops via Dufferin Street until 10 p.m. After 10 p.m., 501C Queen streetcars will operate between the McCaul and Long Branch loops on Queen Street.

During the work, 504 King streetcars will divert onto Queen Street between Roncesvalles Avenue and Shaw Street.

Streetcars on the 404A route will continue to operate between Dundas West Station and the Distillery Loop, while those on the 504B King route will run between the Humber Loop and Broadview Station before 10 p.m. After 10 p.m., 504B King streetcars will operate between Roncesvalles Avenue and Broadview Station.

The 304 King streetcar route will divert onto Queen Street between Roncesvalles Avenue and Shaw Street between Dundas West Station and Broadview Station, while those on the 508 Lake Shore will divert onto Queen Street between Roncesvalles Avenue and Shaw Street.

The TTC said that WheelTrans service will remain accessible in all areas where local traffic is permitted.

More details about service adjustments can be found online.