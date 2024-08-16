Several eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Toronto are closed due to a diesel spill following a collision Friday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say a car and a tractor-trailer collided on the highway east of Yonge Street just after 6 p.m.

As a result, the tractor-trailer jackknifed between the collector and express lanes, and fuel from its saddle tank spilled on the road.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say three lanes in the express and collectors are closed on Highway 401 between Bayview Avenue and Yonge Street due to the incident. One express left lane and one collector right lane are open to traffic.

Police say the highway is expected to be closed for several hours for the cleanup.