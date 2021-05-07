Pharmacies in hot spot regions are now administering the two mRNA vaccines to people 18 years and older.

A notice posted Friday on the provincial vaccine website announced the changes to the age eligibility.

It said that individuals aged 18 and over can now get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in select pharmacies in Toronto and Peel Region.

Previously, only those age 55 and up were able to get the Pfizer shot in 16 pharmacies in the public two health units as part of the province’s pilot program.

Now, the Pfizer vaccine is available at 78 pharmacy locations in Toronto and Peel, according to the province’s website.

Meanwhile, the Ontario government announced earlier this week that 60 pharmacies in hot spot areas in Durham, Hamilton, Ottawa, Windsor and York Region will begin offering the Moderna vaccine to individuals aged 18 and over.

The province said further expansion of the two mRNA vaccines in pharmacies will continue throughout the month.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is already available at pharmacies for people over the age of 40.

Justin Bates, the chief executive officer of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, tweeted that he is “pleased” with the launch of the Moderna vaccine in pharmacies and the expansion of the Pfizer program.

@OntPharmacists is pleased that after collaborating with the @fordnation & @celliottability govt, the #pharmacy Moderna vaccine & expanded Pfìzer program launches today. Eligibility in these hotspots is 18+. Providing access to essential workers & other populations.#pharmacists — Justin Bates (@justjbates) May 7, 2021

Ontario broke its record of vaccine doses administered in a single day on Thursday with more than 144,000 shots. More than 5.8 million Ontarians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.