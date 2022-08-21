Thunderstorms moved through the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday evening, bringing heavy rain and prompting several weather advisories to be issued.

Parts of York Region are currently under a special weather statement. Environment Canada warned of localized heavy rainfall this evening.

Areas like Markham, Richmond Hill and Vaughan could get 20 to 50 millimetres of rain through the evening.

Earlier, Peel Region was under a severe thunderstorm warning. Environment Canada said a storm that was ‘nearly stationary’ was over Brampton and the southern Caledon region.

“Radar indicates that some areas have already received near 100 millimetres of rain from these thunderstorms,” Environment Canada said, adding that the region already received significant rainfall from a storm on Saturday.

The warning ended around 9 p.m.

Toronto was also under a special weather statement due to the thunderstorms. Environment Canada said the northern part of the city would see the heaviest rainfall, adding that the area could receive rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 millimetres.

The advisory was lifted just before 9:30 p.m. It will be mainly cloudy for the rest of the evening in Toronto with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority advised of thunderstorms passing through the GTA that could dump as much as 50 millimetres of rain by the end of Sunday.

The group said that watersheds in the Greater Toronto Area already saw between five and 20mm of rain in the last 24-hour period. Some 53mm of rain has also been recorded at the northern Etobicoke Creek watershed.

As a result of the downpour, the TRCA advised that rivers within the GTA could experience higher flows and water levels.

“The combination of slippery and unstable banks, and rising water levels could create hazardous conditions near rivers or other water bodies,” a release read.

People are advised to avoid all recreational activities in or around bodies of water at this time, including Lake Ontario.

Parents and guardians are asked to keep children and pets away from riverbanks as well as they may have become slippery or unstable following the overnight rainfall.

A water safety watershed conditions statement is in effect until Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Cloudy and wet conditions will continue for the next two days in Toronto. According to Environment Canada, there is a 70 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm on Monday with a high of 24 C.

For Tuesday, it will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 26 C. Sunny conditions are expected to return on Wednesday.