Severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail are no longer threatening the city of Toronto.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the national weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city advising of wind gusts near 90 km/hr and nickel-sized hail that could "damage property and cause injury."

It warned that strong wind gusts could “toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.”

Heavy rain was also indicated as possibility for area, the agency said.

The weather advisory is no longer in effect.