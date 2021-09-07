Severe thunderstorms, winds up to 100 km/h and large hail could hit parts of southern Ontario this evening as an intense weather system moves in.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of southern Ontario, including all of the Greater Toronto Area.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms late this afternoon into this evening," Environment Canada said.

The weather agency said some of the thunderstorms will be capable of producing wind gusts of up to 100 km/h, large hail up to two centimetres in diameter, and heavy rainfall.

Toronto Hydro is warning the storms could have the potential to knock out power.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority also issued a notice saying that the rain could cause high water levels near rivers or water bodies.