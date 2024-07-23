An Ontario court stayed a sexual assault charge against a former pastor of a GTA megachurch on Monday due to trial delays.

Bruxy Cavey, who was the primary teaching pastor at The Meeting House Church between 1991 and 2021, was charged with sexual assault by Hamilton police in 2022.

Last week, the court heard an application from Cavey’s counsel to stay the charge, arguing that delays in the case had exceeded the reasonable time and violated the former pastor’s right to a timely trial.

Criminal cases must be tried within 18 months in provincial court.

On Monday, the judge ruled that the total delay in the case was 742 days, or 24 months, and stayed the proceedings.

Cavey’s lawyer, Megan Savard called the outcome “bittersweet” in a statement.

“We were prepared to start the trial and call evidence that would have proven his innocence. But putting an end to this prosecution was the right result. It allows the community to heal rather than go through a traumatizing, unnecessary, and, ultimately, unsatisfying trial,” Savard said.

Cavey is still facing two counts of sexual assault in a separate case. A trial date for those proceedings has not been set.