

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





‘Shark Tank’ star and businessman Kevin O’Leary has confirmed that he was a passenger on a boat that was involved in a fatal collision on Lake Joseph on Saturday night.

Police say two vessels collided on the lake near Emerald Island in Seguin Township at around 11:30 p.m.

A 64-year-old Florida man was killed in the crash and a 48-year-old Markham woman sustained life-threatening injuries.

In a statement released by his publicist on Wednesday morning, O'Leary confirmed he was on board one of the boats involved in the collision.

“On late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that was involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene. I am fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation," the former Federal Conservative leadership candidate said.

“Out of respect for the victims’ families and to fully support the ongoing investigation I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims, the families and those affected by this loss.”

Police say the investigation is being conducted by the OPP North East Region Crime Unit, the North East Regional Support Team, OPP Forensic Identification Services, and the OPP Technical Marine Collision Unit.

“The OPP is asking for anyone with relevant information or who may have been in the Emerald Island area at the time in question, to call the West Parry Sound OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477,” police said in a news release.