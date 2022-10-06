An Ottawa woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says that her life was “shattered beyond recognition” as a result of the incident.

The woman, whose identity cannot be revealed due to a publication ban, spoke during a sentencing hearing for the Canadian musician at the University Avenue Courthouse Thursday morning.

“Before November 22, 2016, I was a different person. I was never the same after that day,” the woman said. “A part of me died that day that I will never get back. My life as I knew it was stolen from me and shattered beyond recognition. The assault took away my worth, my privacy, my body, my confidence and my voice.”

To read the full victim impact statement follow this link

Hoggard was found guilty in June of sexual assault causing bodily harm in connection with the aforementioned incident.

The singer faced the same charge in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage fan, but jurors found him not guilty.

At that time, Hoggard was also acquitted of one count of sexual interference. Prosecutors alleged he groped the girl following a Hedley concert in April 2016 when she was 15.

The 38-year-old pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

In a victim impact statement delivered Thursday, the woman said that she chose to attend court without the support of any loved ones because she “could not bare to watch them suffer more than they already have.”

She then finished her remarks speaking directly to Hoggard.

“Finally, before a sentence is given - I would like to offer a piece of advice to Mr. Hoggard. In his own words. ‘Don’t worry - it will be over soon,’” she said.

Judge won’t hand down sentence today

The sentencing hearing for Hoggard previously took a bit of a turn Thursday morning as his lawyer raised some issues with evidence in a forensic psychiatric report that names some of his sexual partners.

The time needed to evaluate the admissibility and weight of this report means that Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts didn't hand down her sentence today.

Instead, a hearing will be held on Oct. 14 to consider legal arguments related to the psychiatric report. Hoggard will also be given a chance to speak at that time.

Formal submissions on the range of the sentence Hoggard were also pushed back, though the Crown indicated that they plan to ask for a prison sentence of six to seven years. The maximum sentence for sexual assault causing bodily harm is 14 years.

Roberts, who is expected to deliver her sentence on Oct. 20 at 9 a.m., said she feels it’s important she take the time to review all of the submissions made in court before making her final decision.

“Everyone has worked so hard on this case,” she said in court. “Everybody wants certainty and I’m sure Mr. Hoggard, more than anybody in this room, wants certainty.”

On Wednesday evening, CTV News learned that the Ottawa woman is suing Hoggard for $2.8 million.

In a draft claim obtained by CTV News, the plaintiff argues in addition to mental anguish, the incident left her unable to complete her education and impaired both her physical and emotional wellbeing.

In March, Hoggard was also charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm in connection with another unrelated incident that occurred in June 2016 in Kirkland Lake, Ont. He has denied the allegation and said through his lawyer that he intends to plead not guilty.