

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu was showered with gifts from her hometown of Mississauga, the city of Toronto, and even Drake during Sunday's "She The North" rally celebrating her historic win.

The rain did not stop hundreds of people from attending the rally at Celebration Square to cheer for the 19-year-old champion. Several dignitaries were also present including Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion, MPP Lisa Macleod, and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Andreescu was presented the Key to the City by Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

"It's not something you do often," Crombie said.

"Your most graceful and modest approach towards embracing your successes has embodied the values of both Mississauga, Ontario and Canada."

The Canadian tennis star also has a street named after her – Andreescu Way. The precise location of the street has not announced.

"This is crazy," said Andreescu. "I never thought I would have my own parade before."

Andreescu, who trained at Mississauga's Ontario Racquet Club, defeated Serena Williams in straight sets last weekend to become the first Canadian to win a singles Grand Slam title.

"What's happening in Canadian sports this year has been so beautiful to watch and so inspiring," she said.

She thanked the fans, Tennis Canada, her family, her team and her friends for supporting her.

"Every tournament I go to, I see Canadians everywhere and it's so beautiful to see. I'm truly blessed."

Trudeau, who is in the middle of an election campaign, said Andreescu is an inspiration to all Canadians, and she is the embodiment that young people are not the leaders of tomorrow but leaders today.

He also acknowledged Andreescu's parents, Maria and Nicu, for raising an extraordinary daughter.

"Thank you as well for all those years ago, choosing Canada to start and launch your family because in this country, anything is possible."

Other gifts Andreescu received include a Bianca Andreescu Day on Sept. 16 in Toronto, which Tory presented. He also gave the teen a "Home is Toronto" crew jacket.

Since her historic win, she has appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ and ‘The View’ and was even congratulated by Drake after calling out the rapper for failing to reach out to her in the immediate aftermath of her win.

Drake did not attend the rally, but he sent some October’s Very Own (OVO) swag including some athletic wear.

Andreescu said she is glad that she never gave up when she face tough times early in her career.

"If I can do it, if Serena can do it, if Roger can do it, if the Raptors can do it, so can you."