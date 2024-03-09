Shooting in Brampton sends 1 person to hospital in serious condition
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Saturday, March 9, 2024 10:17PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 9, 2024 10:27PM EST
One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in Brampton.
Peel police say it happened on McMurchy Avenue South, south of Queen Street West.
According to Peel paramedics, the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.
No suspect information has been released.