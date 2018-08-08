

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A shooting in Hamilton has left one person dead and three others wounded, police confirm.

Gunshots rang out in the area of East Avenue North and King Street East at around 1:30 a.m.

Hamilton police told CP24 that all four people sustained gunshot wounds.

Police have not yet released the age or name of the deceased as next-of-kin notification is underway.

The three other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case but police say a suspect description will be forthcoming.

In a news release issued Wednesday, investigators said they do not believe the incident was a "random act."

Police are asking any witnesses or people with video surveillance footage to come forward.

King Street remains closed between Emerald Street and East Avenue but police say they hope to have the area reopened shortly.

East Avenue between King Street and King William Street is expected to be closed for most of the day.