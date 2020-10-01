One man is dead following a shooting in North York this morning, Toronto police confirm.

The incident occurred near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West shortly after 9 a.m.

Police said initial reports indicate that someone was spotted lying on the street following a drive-by shooting in the area.

The victim, who has been identified by police as an adult male, was subsequently pronounced dead.

Three area schools are in lockdown as a precaution.