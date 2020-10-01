Shooting in North York leaves 1 man dead
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in North York this morning.
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 9:54AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 1, 2020 10:35AM EDT
One man is dead following a shooting in North York this morning, Toronto police confirm.
The incident occurred near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West shortly after 9 a.m.
Police said initial reports indicate that someone was spotted lying on the street following a drive-by shooting in the area.
The victim, who has been identified by police as an adult male, was subsequently pronounced dead.
Three area schools are in lockdown as a precaution.
Lawrence Av W + Jane St
*9:33am*
- police are on scene investigating
- schools in lockdown in the area @TorontoMedics are o/s
- Possible suspect vehicle late model 4dr sedan, 2 M/B with face coverings , last seen E/B#GO1863629
