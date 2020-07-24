

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man in his 20s is in hospital after a shooting in North York Friday night.

It happened in the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street just before 10 p.m.

Toronto police say they were called near a school in the area after reports of multiple gunshots heard.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics say the victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspects may have fled the area in a car, police say.

No suspect information has been released.

Police are investigating.