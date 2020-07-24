Shooting in North York leaves man with serious injuries
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
A man in his 20s is in hospital after a shooting in North York Friday night.
It happened in the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street just before 10 p.m.
Toronto police say they were called near a school in the area after reports of multiple gunshots heard.
When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Paramedics say the victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The suspects may have fled the area in a car, police say.
No suspect information has been released.
Police are investigating.