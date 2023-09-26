Shooting in North York sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2023 11:31PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 26, 2023 11:43PM EDT
A man in his 20s has been critically injured after being shot in North York Tuesday night.
Toronto police say the shooting occurred in the Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive area, east of Jane Street, around 11 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located the victim with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released suspect information.