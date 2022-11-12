One person has died after being shot in Scarborough on Saturday evening.

Toronto police said it happened in the area of Midland and Passmore Avenues, south of Steeles Avenue East.

When they arrived, officers located a male victim suffering serious gunshot wounds. CPR was performed on the victim, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they do not have information on possible suspects.

They are advising residents in the area that there will be an “elevated police presence” while officers investigate and canvass for evidence.