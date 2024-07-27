Shooting in Toronto's west end sends man to hospital; 2 suspects sought
Police are on the scene of a shooting near Dufferin Street and Saskatchewan Road on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Published Saturday, July 27, 2024 8:27PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 27, 2024 8:27PM EDT
Toronto police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in the west end Saturday night.
Emergency crews responded to Saskatchewan Road and Dufferin Street, south of the Gardiner Expressway, at 7:45 p.m. for reports of someone shot.
When officers arrived, police said they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
Toronto paramedics told CP24 they transported the victim to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said one suspect is described as a brown male with long dark hair, wearing a brown shirt and black shorts and carrying a “Nike” pouch.
The other suspect was last seen wearing a white bandana and a light brown shirt, police said.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.