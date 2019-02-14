

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead following a shooting in Rexdale early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred outside of a townhouse complex on Bergamot Avenue, located near Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue.

A man, who is believed to be 28 years old, was located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment but later died.

Police have not provided the name of the victim and no information has been released about possible suspects.