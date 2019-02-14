Shooting outside Rexdale townhouse complex leaves 1 man dead
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a townhouse complex in Rexdale. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 5:20AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 14, 2019 5:21AM EST
One man is dead following a shooting in Rexdale early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred outside of a townhouse complex on Bergamot Avenue, located near Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue.
A man, who is believed to be 28 years old, was located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment but later died.
Police have not provided the name of the victim and no information has been released about possible suspects.