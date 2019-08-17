

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Travellers heading to the U.S. from Person International Airport are facing significant delays this morning due to a technical issue at customs.

A spokesperson for the airport tell CP24 that the issue has forced U.S. customs officials to process travellers manually, resulting in significant delays.

Pearson International Airport has deployed additional staff to assist passengers and hand out water amid the longer than usual lineups.

“We thank you for your patience. US CBP Officers are working to process travellers as quickly as possible while maintaining safety & security,” the airport said in a message posted to Twitter.

Pearson International Airport has said that the technical issue is the result of a nationwide glitch that was first reported on Friday.