Weather advisories are in effect across Toronto and much of southern Ontario as the province braces for a major winter storm expected to hit Friday evening.

As of Friday morning, Environment Canada has issued winter storm watch advisories and warnings for much of central, southern, and eastern Ontario. Some of those areas could see up to 25 cm of snow, later turning to rainfall, along with high-speed winds, the agency forecasted.

“It’s going to be nasty,” CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter said Friday morning. “We are going to be seeing heavy wet snow [..] and winds gusting up to 70 km/h.

The snow is set to start falling in Toronto around 7 p.m., with a total accumulation of up to 10 cm expected in the city.

Areas north of Highway 407, however, could see up to 25 cm.

Later in the evening, the snow will turn to rain, the agency forecasted. Environment Canada has advised residents to consider postponing any non-essential travel until conditions improve.

At 10 a.m., the City of Toronto is scheduled to provide a virtual update on winter operations.

Following the storm, much colder arctic air will descend across the region, which could result in a multi-day lake effect snow event over the weekend, especially in locations east of the Great Lakes.

