

The Canadian Press





NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. -- Police say they had to issue noise warnings after a Norfolk County man went to a nearby home in the middle of the night and howled and barked to protest his neighbour's barking dogs.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers went to deal with the dispute at around 8 a.m. on Saturday in Simcoe, in southwestern Ontario.

OPP say the 41-year-old man went to his neighbour's home between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. where he barked and howled.

They say he was fed up with his neighbour's dogs barking at all hours of the day.

Police say the man's barking and howling outside his neighbour's window made the dogs inside that house bark excessively.

They say they spoke to the neighbours and helped mediate a resolution - and both were warned about contravening the Norfolk County noise bylaw.