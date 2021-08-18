

The Canadian Press





BURNABY, B.C. -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pitching a 20 per foreign homebuyers tax in a bid to capture votes in Metro Vancouver ridings where the cost of housing has skyrocketed beyond reach of many middle-income families.

Speaking in Burnaby, B.C., today, Singh said the tax would apply to the sale of homes to individuals who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

The promise mirrors one he made in the 2019 election and comes after the Liberal government proposed a one-per-cent annual tax on the value of homes owned by non-residents in its spring budget.

British Columbia already has a 20 per cent tax on the value of homes purchased by foreigners in many parts of the province and, though it had a cooling effect when first introduced in 2016 at 15 per cent, prices have continued to climb.

Singh also promised an NDP government would build 500,000 affordable homes in 10 years and would target money laundering and organized crime in the housing sector by making it harder to hide behind nameless companies and giving regulators more teeth.

The NDP leader placed the blame for housing prices squarely on Justin Trudeau, who is also campaigning in B.C. today, with Singh accusing the Liberal leader of allowing rents to rise and housing prices to balloon by more than 20 per cent in less than a year in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2021.