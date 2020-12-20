Single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke leaves 2 males critically injured
Published Sunday, December 20, 2020 6:11AM EST
Three people have been injured, two critically, after a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke early Sunday morning.
It happened near Islington Avenue and Dundas Street West shortly after 3 a.m.
Police say all three occupants of a vehicle were injured following a rollover in the area.
The victims, who paramedics say are male, were taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police say two of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and one suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is currently under investigation, police say.