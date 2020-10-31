Single-vehicle crash on The Queensway sends 1 woman to trauma centre
One woman was injured following a crash on The Queensway on Friday night.
Published Saturday, October 31, 2020 6:09AM EDT
One woman was taken to hospital in serious condition following a single-vehicle crash on The Queensway late Friday night.
Police say a driver was heading eastbound on The Queensway, just east of Islington Avenue, when they lost control and struck a hydro pole.
According to paramedics, a woman in her 30s was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.
Her injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
The area was closed to traffic for the police investigation but all lanes have since reopened.