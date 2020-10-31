One woman was taken to hospital in serious condition following a single-vehicle crash on The Queensway late Friday night.

Police say a driver was heading eastbound on The Queensway, just east of Islington Avenue, when they lost control and struck a hydro pole.

According to paramedics, a woman in her 30s was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.

Her injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

The area was closed to traffic for the police investigation but all lanes have since reopened.