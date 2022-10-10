Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a male was shot and seriously injured late Sunday night in Vaughan following an “interaction” with police officers.

The incident happened shortly before midnight at Universal EventSpace, at 6250 Hwy 7 at Vaughan Valley Boulevard, just west of Highway 27.

Shooting: Hy 7 W/Vaughan Valley Bv #VAUGHAN - YRP have arrived on scene of a shooting at the Universal Events Ctr. We are in the very initial stages of this investigation. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) October 10, 2022

York Regional Police said at 11:50 p.m. they were called to the scene for a weapons call.

The person who was shot was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including video or photos, is asked to contact the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

The Special Investigations Unit is an arm’s length civilian agency that investigates reports involving police, as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service, where there has been death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, and/or where a firearm has been discharged at a person.