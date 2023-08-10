A police officer from Stratford Police Service (SPS) is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm following an interaction with a man.

Joseph Martino, the director of Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), announced the charge against Const. Cody Millian in an Aug. 10 news release.

Martino indicated that he has “reasonable grounds” to believe that the accused “committed a criminal offence in relation to an interaction with a 35-year-old man in February of 2023.”

According to the SIU, officers attended the Stratford Transit Terminal in Cooper Block on Feb. 1 after receiving reports of a man causing a disturbance. While trying to arrest the man, a struggle ensued resulting in him being injured.

“(The man) was subsequently transported to hospital for treatment of a serious injury,” the civilian agency wrote in a release.

Millian’s next court appearance is set for Sept. 11.

The SIU, which investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, and/or where a firearm has been discharged at a person, said that it cannot comment further on the investigation as the matter is before the courts.