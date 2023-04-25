A Toronto police officer has been charged after firing a “less-lethal” firearm at a vehicle during a traffic stop in North York last year.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced on Tuesday that it laid one count of careless use of a firearm against Const. Alexander Cameron following an investigation into the Oct. 7 incident.

The SIU said Toronto police officers stopped a car at 3000 Don Mills as they believed the driver was wanted by Peel Regional Police.

When the driver refused to exit his vehicle, one of the officers shot a “less-lethal” round at the window of the vehicle. The driver was shortly arrested and taken to hospital, where he was cleared of injury.

While the SIU usually invokes its mandate when police conduct results in serious injury, the police watchdog also investigates the discharge of a firearm capable of serious bodily injury or death.

“As the matter is before the courts and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the agency said in a news release.

Cameron is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court next month.