

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The province’s Special investigations Unit has charged a Toronto police officer in connection with an arrest that sent a 48-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries earlier this year.

The incident happened at Danforth Road and Warden Avenue on May 5.

According to the SIU, several people called 911 to report that a man was interfering with traffic at the intersection.

Officers arrived and arrested the man, who has since been identified as Shawn Blanchard.

Following his arrest, Blanchard was transported to hospital, where he was assessed to have a serious injury.

In a news release issued Tuesday, SIU Director Tony Loparco said there are reasonable grounds to believe that Blanchard’s injury was a criminal offence.

Sgt. Douglas Campbell has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.