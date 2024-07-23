The province’s police watchdog is investigating after the 13-year-old driver of an ATV was injured in a crash involving a Toronto police cruiser in North York late Monday night.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which has now invoked its mandate, Toronto police officers observed an ATV “of interest” in North York at around 10:30 p.m.

A cruiser and the ATV collided near Jane Street and Giltspur Drive, south of Sheppard Avenue West, a short time later, police said.

The SIU confirmed that the 13-year-old operator of the ATV had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were transported to hospital for treatment, paramedics previously said.

A 12-year-old passenger of the ATV fled the scene but was later located.

While the 13-year-old’s injuries were previously described as serious, the SIU said neither of the teens sustained serious injuries.

Police have not provided any information about the circumstances that led up to the collision or why officers were looking for the ATV.

The SIU said two investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates any incident involving police and civilians that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.