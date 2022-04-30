The province’s police watchdog is investigating after an 18-year-old man was seriously injured when he crashed while being followed by police in Bowmanville early Saturday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit said Durham police were called to the area of Bowmanville Avenue and Northglen Boulevard around 3:30 a.m.

While responding, police spotted a vehicle of interest on Bowmanville Avenue and followed it.

The SIU said the vehicle later struck a light standard at a plaza less than four kilometres away from the initial scene.

Three people in the vehicle were subsequently arrested by police, the SIU said. One of them was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU says three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

It is urging anyone with information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death or serious injury.