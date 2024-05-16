The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate after one person was injured in a collision between a motorized scooter and an unmarked police vehicle in the West Queen West area overnight.

It happened on Niagara Street, south of Queen Street West, at around 1:45 a.m., Toronto police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one adult to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Police said they are investigating the person riding the scooter for possible impaired driving.

The officers inside the vehicle were not injured.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which is called in anytime police are involved in a death or serious injury, is now looking into the collision.