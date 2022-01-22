The province’s police watchdog is investigating after an officer-involved shooting left a man dead in Markham on Friday night.

At around 9:15 p.m., a York Regional Police officer on patrol encountered a man outside a vehicle in a shopping plaza at Fairburn Drive and Highway 7, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

There was an interaction and the man was subsequently shot, the SIU said.

The man, police said, was transported to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

A woman was arrested at the scene for firearms related offences. She was not injured.

The SIU has invoked its mandate.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU's lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or on their website.

The SIU investigates police-involved situations that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.