A man is dead following a confrontation with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Collingwood, prompting the province’s police watchdog to investigate.

Officers were called to a home in the downtown core near Third and Beech streets shortly after 12:30 p.m. for a disturbance, police said.

Police encountered an armed male and during the confrontation a 29-year-old local man was injured, police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

A witness from the scene told CTV News that she saw the confrontation and that an officer shot “about five or six shots into the kid.”

The OPP has notified the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and they have invoked their mandate.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.