The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured during an arrest in downtown Toronto last weekend.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it happened on the evening of Aug. 24 at Yonge-Dundas Square.

Toronto police officers saw a man walking in the area who fit the description of a motorcyclist they were investigating, the SIU said.

According to the police watchdog, when officers tried to arrest him, the man fled but was shortly “captured” and apprehended in the southwest corner of the square.

The SIU said the man complained of pain and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a serious injury.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU, which investigates the conduct of police that resulted in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault, is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 1-800-787-8529 or submit evidence online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.