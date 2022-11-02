The province’s police watchdog is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Woodbridge left a man in critical condition Wednesday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said York Regional Police (YRP) received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle at an industrial plaza on Hanlan Road, located near Pine Valley Drive, at around 8 a.m.

YRP initially said officers responded to a weapons call.

Two YRP officers attended the scene and an interaction ensued between the officers and a 44-year-old man.

Both officers subsequently discharged their firearms striking the man several times while he was outside of the vehicle, the SIU said.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, the SIU said.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case. So far, two subject officials and one witness official have been designated.

The police watchdog is asking any witnesses or anyone who may have video surveillance or dash-cam footage of the incident to contact them at 1-800-787-8529 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.