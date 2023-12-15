The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a Toronto police officer discharged their firearm while trying to arrest three robbery suspects on Friday.

The incident began in Scarborough, where police said three men robbed a store in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road.

The suspects then fled in a car. Responding officers later located it on the west side of the city near Plunkett Road and Millwick Drive, east of Islington Avenue.

No details were released about what exactly transpired next, but at some point, the suspects allegedly rammed a police vehicle, and an officer discharged their firearm.

Police said the three men were subsequently taken into custody. They added that a firearm was recovered.

No injuries were reported.

While no one was seriously injured, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) will be probing the incident as its mandate also includes looking into the conduct of police that resulted in the discharge of a firearm at a person.