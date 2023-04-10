Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 54-year-old woman was seriously injured in a fall from a highway overpass in St. Catharines.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon on the Queen Elizabeth Way at Niagara Street.

According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Niagara Regional police were called to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m. for reports of a woman in distress.

They said police officers and paramedics at the scene had a “brief interaction” with the woman before she fell from a bridge.

“The woman fell to the ground below and was taken to hospital where she was diagnosed with serious injuries,” the arm’s length civilian agency said in a news release.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, and/or where a firearm has been discharged at a person. They are urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including cellphone or dashcam video, to contact them at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.