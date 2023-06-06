The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 29-year-old woman was seriously injured during an interaction with Toronto police near Liberty Village.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said police officers were called to a Canadian Tire store in the area of King Street West and Joe Shuster Way for reports of a woman causing a disturbance.

She fled the store but was later confronted by an officer.

The SIU said the woman was armed with an edged weapon, and the officer deployed a conducted energy weapon.

The woman fell to the ground as a result. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

- with files from Beatrice Vaisman