Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has launched an investigation after a police cruiser collided with an individual in a Hamilton elementary school parking lot overnight.

Hamilton police say the collision took place just after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Central Elementary School on Hunter Street West.

According to police, officers drove into the parking lot and collided with an individual, resulting in serious injuries.

As a result, the SIU, which probes police interactions resulting in serious injury, sexual assault or death, has invoked its mandate and is investigating the incident.

No further details were provided.