SIU investigating collision in Hamilton school parking lot involving police cruiser
A Hamilton police cruiser can be seen in this undated filed photo.
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2024 12:20PM EDT
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has launched an investigation after a police cruiser collided with an individual in a Hamilton elementary school parking lot overnight.
Hamilton police say the collision took place just after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Central Elementary School on Hunter Street West.
According to police, officers drove into the parking lot and collided with an individual, resulting in serious injuries.
As a result, the SIU, which probes police interactions resulting in serious injury, sexual assault or death, has invoked its mandate and is investigating the incident.
No further details were provided.