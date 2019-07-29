

The province’s police watchdog is investigating a collision in London that left a young girl and woman critically injured.

The Special Investigations Unit said that on Sunday afternoon, officers with the Sarnia Police Service began to follow a vehicle that was believed to be involved in an armed bank robbery.

The vehicle travelled on to Highway 402 and Ontario Provincial Police became involved in the pursuit, continuing to follow the vehicle as it entered London.

At around 5 p.m., an OPP vehicle involved in the investigation collided with a taxi at the intersection of Southdale Road East and Verulam Street.

Two passengers inside the cab, a nine-year-old girl and a 27-year-old woman, were critically injured in the collision.

The SIU said the two are currently still in hospital receiving treatment.

The driver of the cab was also taken to hospital following the crash.

The SIU confirmed that two occupants of the vehicle police were pursuing were later arrested.

Four investigators, two forensic investigators, and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate any interaction between a police officer and member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.