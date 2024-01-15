Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a collision involving a transit bus in Mississauga sent a man to hospital Monday morning.

According to Peel Regional Police, at least two vehicles collided just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads.

Images from the scene showed a badly-damaged four-door vehicle and what appeared to be a damaged MiWay transit bus.

One man was transported to a local trauma centre with injuries, police said. It's not clear how badly he was injured.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed later in the day that it has invoked its mandate. The SIU is an arm's length provincial agency which investigates whenever police are involved in an incident that results in a death or serious injury.

The intersection remains closed while police investigate. They are asking drivers to use alternative routes