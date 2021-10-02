Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a police interaction in Clarington Saturday after a man was critically injured.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Durham police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 115, north of Highway 407, at noon.

“There was an interaction with the man involved in the collision and the Durham Regional Police Service,” the SIU said in a news release issued Saturday evening.

Police then fired a conducted energy weapon at the man, the SIU said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The agency is asking anyone with information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and or the discharge of a firearm at a person.