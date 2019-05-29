

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The province’s Special Investigations Unit says it is looking for a man who was reportedly shot at by Peel Regional Police officers in Mississauga last Saturday.

The SIU says that at 3 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Marmac Crescent, in The Collegeway and Winston Churchill Boulevard area, for a report of a stolen vehicle.

They arrived to witness a man entering a parked car. The man then allegedly drove his car at the officers, prompting one of them to fire at the vehicle multiple times, striking the car’s front windshield.

The driver continued onto Pettigrew Crescent, approximately one kilometrenortheast, where he struck another vehicle.

The driver then fled the vehicle on foot and was not located by responding officers.

SIU investigators said the man still had not been located by Wednesday morning.

They say there is evidence that suggests the man was struck by gunfire.

The SIU has designated three Peel Regional Police officers as witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is called to investigate any incident involving an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.