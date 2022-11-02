The province’s police watchdog has been notified after an officer-involved shooting in Vaughan left a man in critical condition Wednesday morning.

York Regional Police (YRP) responded to a weapons call at an industrial plaza on Hanlan Road, located near Pine Valley Drive, at around 8:30 a.m.

Police said an interaction occurred between officers and a lone male suspect and the suspect was shot.

He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

YRP said they notified the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) about the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

The SIU is asking any witnesses or anyone who may have video surveillance or dash-cam footage of the incident to contact them at 1-800-787-8529 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).