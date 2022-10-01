The province’s police watchdog is investigating the discharge of a less-lethal firearm by a Toronto police officer during an interaction with a man in Etobicoke on Friday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Toronto police officers were called to the Royal York Road and The Queensway area shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a man carrying a knife and causing a disturbance.

Police arrived, and the 55-year-old man fled east to Wesley Street but was shortly located.

PERSON W/A KNIFE:

Royal York Rd + The Queensway

8:10pm

- Police are on scene

- Reports that a man w/a knife was trying to stop cars and get into them

- He fled the area on foot W/B on The Queensway

Susp: Male, white, 50s, 6', heavy build, grey top, blue jeans, #GO1906230

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 1, 2022

The SIU said police attempted to communicate with the man. However, at some point, two officers discharged conducted energy weapons at the man.

The SIU said a third officer subsequently deployed his less-lethal firearm, resulting in the man being struck.

He was not seriously injured and was taken into custody, the SIU said. But the man became unconscious shortly following his arrest, the SIU said, and first aid was administered.

The agency noted that the man was transported to the hospital, where he regained consciousness.

The SIU, which is typically called to investigate the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault, said that the discharge of a firearm falls within its jurisdiction even in cases of no serious injury or death per the Special Investigations Unit Act.

A firearm is defined under the act as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing bodily injury or death to a person.

The SIU has assigned four investigators to the case. It is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.